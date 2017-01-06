Trousdale County gun range proposal gets shot down

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A proposed gun range in northern Trousdale County has been pulled from Monday’s agenda for the Planning Commission.

Officials with the Gallatin Gun Club requested Thursday that a request for preliminary review of a site plan not go forward.

According to Club President William Legg, “We are not proceeding with purchase. The major reason is that the supposedly 135 acres surveyed turned out to be 105, and we can not put all the gun ranges in there that we need…”

Nearby residents to the proposed site on Highway 231N had rallied opposition, including an online petition with over 50 signatures.

County building inspector Dwight Jewell said the Gallatin club was continuing to search for property in Trousdale County that meets the group’s needs.

The Gallatin Gun Club is a private organization that has leased property in Gallatin from TVA for 54 years. However, TVA declined to renew the lease as of February, citing its own growth and future safety concerns.

Other items remaining on Monday’s agenda include:

A review of feasibility for a Verizon cell tower on Andrews Ave. This is to see if such a tower would be allowed under current zoning ordinances.

A request for a change in zoning for a 12-acre tract on Melrose Drive from R-1 to R-3, which would allow for possible multi-residential development and the ability to build homes or apartments in a planned subdivision.

A request by WTNK to change the zoning of its facility on Marlene Street from R-1 to C-1, which owners say would enhance the value of their property.

