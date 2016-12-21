By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s burn ban has been lifted as cooler temperatures and rainy weather have finally made their way into the area.

Everyone is reminded, however, that debris burning this time of year still requires a permit from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry. That requirement runs through May 15, 2017.

County Mayor Carroll Carman had declared a countywide ban last month, and Gov. Bill Haslam later declared a ban across 51 counties in Middle and East Tennessee.

In Trousdale County, burn permits can be acquired by calling 615-374-3601.

Permits are free, and are not required for burning in containers such as metal barrels, according to burnsafetn.org.

For more information on safe burning, go online to burnsafetn.org.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.