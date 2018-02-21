Trousdale County passes annual state audit

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s office has released its annual audit report of Trousdale County.

The report listed five findings, or areas of nonperformance with expected criteria, while noting that six of seven findings from the 2016 audit had been corrected.

“I think it’s probably the best audit review we’ve had since I’ve been in office,” said County Mayor Carroll Carman. “Some of the previous audits were several pages long.”

LINK: Trousdale County audit results

The findings were listed by department:

Water Utility Department: The office was listed as having deficiencies in purchasing procedures. Three vehicle purchases did not have competitive bids solicited, 10 purchase orders were not issued as required, and five purchase orders were not signed by management. Additionally, supporting documentation in three instances consisted of photocopies rather than original documents.

Water Utility Department: The department was listed as having deficiencies in cash reconciliation procedures, with failure to reconcile collections with receipt reports.

Water Utility Department and Office of Clerk & Master: Duties were not segregated adequately in either department, with employees responsible for accounting records also involved in receipting, depositing or disbursing funds.

Highway Department: Competitive bids were not solicited for the purchase of a vehicle.

“The Water Department has a new administrator and they’re working on these,” Carman noted. “Most of these deficiencies were very small.”

In the case of the vehicle purchases, both Water and Highway Department officials noted in their responses that “management believed the vendor was awarded a state contract, when in fact, the vendor made a false claim.”

The lack of segregated duties in the Clerk & Master’s Office was the only repeat finding from the previous year’s audit. In her response to the finding, officeholder Shelly Jones noted, “I only have a part-time employee and did not realize there was a corrective action plan that would… resolve this matter immediately and completely. I will implement a plan to get the corrective action in place in my office.”

The county’s Audit Committee will meet at an undetermined time to review the audit results.

Meanwhile, the school system had no findings against it for the seventh year in a row.

“We’re thrilled to have no findings once again, for seven years in a row now,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “I believe it shows we are responsible with taxpayer dollars and how we use them to further education in Trousdale County.”

The full audit can also be found online at comptroller.tn.gov.

