Trousdale County seeing population boom

Trousdale County is seeing the benefits from a population boom in Middle Tennessee, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Population in the county increased by 407 from April 1, 2010 and July 1, 2016, according to census data. The estimated population of 8,271 represents a 5.2 percent growth rate.

Not counted in the population increase are the inmates at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, which opened in January 2016. The 2,552-bed prison is currently the largest in the state.

From 2015 to 2016, Trousdale County’s population increased an estimated 2.9 percent, which rated fourth highest among Tennessee’s 95 counties.

That one year’s growth consisted of 584 births, 541 deaths and 348 people who moved into Trousdale County.

The 10 fastest-growing counties in the state are Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson, Trousdale, Maury, Sumner, Macon, Dickson, Lawrence and Putnam.

All 10 counties are either in or bordering the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical area. The net population of this area, 1.87 million, makes up 28 percent of the total state population, up 2 percent since 2015.

The fastest-growing area in Trousdale County is currently along Highway 231, where many new residences have been built in recent years.

According to county building inspector Dwight Jewell, the county is seeing growth in all areas as well.

“The larger growth areas are up and down 231 in the western part of the county, but we’re seeing growth in all parts.

“The 141 road has opened up a bit more down in the Providence area. Even the eastern end of the county, Glasgow Branch and Lick Creek, are seeing several houses in that area.”

Jewell said he has been averaging around six new building permits a month, and that he had issued nine such permits in March. In past years, Jewell said, two or three permits would have been considered a “big” month.

The 2016 data indicates counties within metropolitan areas, including Wilson, Rutherford, Williamson, Knox and Hamilton counties, are seeing the highest net migration. Of the state’s 95 counties, 67 experienced growth. Of those 67 counties, 24 experienced growth greater than the state average of 0.9 percent and 33 saw an increase greater than the national average of 0.7 percent.

“The population growth we are seeing across the state is, in part, due to the net migration, or people moving into and out of the state,” said Melissa Stefanini, director of the Tennessee State Data Center, which is a local partner to the Census Bureau. “There could be many reasons for this trend, for example, job growth in the state and people pursuing higher education.”

The state population as a whole was about 6.65 million in 2016, which is a 0.9-percent increase compared to 2015’s population number. The state ranks 16th in the nation in growth percentage.

Numbers from the Census data are considered estimates. For more information, visit census.gov.

