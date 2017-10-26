Trousdale needs mentors for TN Promise

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County is searching for around 10 mentors to meet the demand for Tennessee Promise students in the 2018 high school class.

The Tennessee Promise program allows high school graduates to get two years of free tuition at any community or technical college in the state.

Mentors are able to sign up online and will be paired with a student who the mentor will help guide through the process of meeting important deadlines, registering for college and answering any questions they may have as they begin their journey as a college freshman next fall.

A mentor only requires a time commitment of about one hour per month, and the impact a mentor could have on a student’s life can be significant, particularly for those who are the first in their family to go to college.

Currently, Trousdale County has eight of the 17 mentors needed to meet student demand for the class of 2018.

“Our high school seniors are taking the next step in their life and many are the first in their families to further their education past high school. As mentors, our job is to encourage them and help answer their questions,” said Chamber of Commerce Director Natalie Knudsen. “We serve as taskmasters by reminding them of important deadlines for applications, community service and admission requirements. Students often don’t know that they need you until they have a question but then you can be a valuable resource. Sometimes it is something as simple as understanding their class schedule but that can seem like an insurmountable hurdle to them at the time. For instance, I was able to help a couple of my mentees confirm their community service hours at the last possible date and that enabled them to stay in the program and receive their tuition assistance.”

According to Tennessee Achieves data, 59 Trousdale County students in the high school graduating class of 2015 took advantage of the Tennessee Promise initiative, which started with their class.

Trousdale County had 80 Tennessee Promise applicants in the class of 2015, and 39 of those students completed their first year.

Tennessee Promise part of Gov. Bill Haslam’s Drive to 55 initiative, launched in 2013, which has the goal to increase the number of Tennesseans with a postsecondary degree or certificate to 55 percent by 2025.

TNAchieves also introduced its #FindAFriend campaign. When a mentor finds someone new to become a mentor, make sure they list his or her name in the “How did you hear about tnAchieves?” field of the application.

The recruiter will then be entered into a drawing to receive gift cards to area restaurants and attractions, tickets to sporting events, gift baskets from chambers of commerce and several other prizes.

Interested participants may register to become a mentor at tnachieves.org/mentors/apply. The deadline to register is Dec. 1.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Xavier Smith, Lebanon Democrat