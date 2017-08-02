Trousdale ranks high in education, low in other areas

By Jake Old, Lebanon Democrat

Trousdale County rated as 48th in the state in the Kids Count: The State of the Child study released Tuesday.

The study, which measures child well-being in a number of categories, ranked Trousdale as second best statewide in education, but other categories lowered the county’s overall ranking.

Data in the study came from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth in four categories: economic status, education, health and family and community.

Each category within the study was broken down into sub-categories. Economic status included child poverty, median household income and fair market rent rate; education included reading and math proficiency and high school graduation; health included low birth weight babies, children without health insurance and child and teen deaths; family and community included teen pregnancy, school suspension rate and substantiated cases of abuse and neglect.

About 75.7 percent of children in Trousdale County in third-eighth grades are proficient in math, good for second-best in the state. Trousdale County’s 98.7 percent graduation rate is also the second best ranking statewide.

Reading proficiency for third-eighth grades is about 59.8 percent, which is fourth-best in the state.

Trousdale County has 701 students who are considered economically disadvantaged, at a rate of 57.3 percent, slightly lower than the statewide rate of 57.9 percent.

Trousdale ranks 74th in economic well being for children. The median household income of $47,531 ranks 18th in the state, and the child poverty level of 24.7 percent ranks 29th in the state.

The overall economic rating is lowered due to fair market rent, which is $1,130 and 83rd in the state.

In health, Trousdale is 75th, due to a rate of 5.2 percent of children without health insurance, which is 79th in the state, and 11.33 percent of babies born with low birth weight, which is 81st in the state. Trousdale also had zero child and teen deaths per 100,000 people, which is best in the state.

Trousdale County’s lowest rating was family and community, due to a teen pregnancy rate of 31.3 per 1,000 teenagers, which ranks 95th in the state, and the rate of substantiated abuse and neglect cases, which is 11.6 per 1,000 people and ranks 90th in the state.