‘Trousdale Remembers’ recalls local impact of suicide

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County Health Council is planning its sixth annual “Trousdale Remembers” event next week to remember those lost to suicide.

Scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. on the steps of the county courthouse, “Trousdale Remembers” allows family members and friends who have lost loved ones to suicide to gather and pay tribute to their memory.

“We want to fight the stigma that keeps people from going and getting the help they need,” said Health Council Chairman Brenda Harper. “We want people to reach out and get help when they need that help. We want to offer resources, let people know where you can go to get help.”

County Mayor Carroll Carman has joined mayors and county executives across the state in signing proclamations declaring September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Carman signed a local proclamation on Wednesday.

Each September, the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) and its allies in the public health, mental health, and social service fields arrange several educational and memorial events across Tennessee. These projects help teach the general public about the problem of suicide and how it can be prevented.

They also give an opportunity to remember those lost to suicide; to encourage survivors of suicide, survivors of suicide attempts, and people who have triumphed over mental illness; and to recognize individuals who have made notable contributions to suicide prevention efforts in our state.

In Tennessee, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among youth and young adults ages 15-24. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there were 945 recorded suicides in the state in 2014, at a rate of 14.4 per 100,000 people.

According to Harper, in 2015 Trousdale County’s suicide rate was the seventh-highest among Tennessee’s 95 counties.

“We must continue to increase awareness for all those who are suffering of resources available and there can be hope even you are feeling hopeless. We also need to offer the support to those who have lost someone to suicide and they can become our most vulnerable,” Harper said.

In almost all cases, suicide can be traced to unrecognized, untreated, or poorly treated mental illness. It can happen to people of either sex, any race or ethnicity, and any economic status. The average suicide death leaves behind six survivors — family and friends of the deceased — all of who are at increased risk for a suicide attempt themselves. As if the emotional and psychological toll were not enough, suicide and suicide attempts cost the state of Tennessee $1 billion a year in medical treatment, lost wages, and lost productivity.

Additional information about Suicide Prevention Awareness Month is available from the TSPN central office at 615-297-1077 or tspn@tspn.org.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports