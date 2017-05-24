Trousdale’s first responders to compete in blood drive

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Local fire, law enforcement and emergency medical services personnel are teaming with the American Red Cross for the inaugural Hartsville Battle of the Badges blood drive to see who can recruit the most eligible donors in their community to donate blood.

Individuals can join the Battle of the Badges blood drive by donating on May 31 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Hartsville Community Center, located at 303 Main Street in Hartsville. Donors’ blood donations will help decide who wins bragging rights.

Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition to encourage community members to join their local first responders and perform their own heroic act with a blood donation. All presenting donors during the blood drive will get to cast a vote to help decide the winner.

“EMS, fire and law enforcement units know firsthand how important it is to have blood readily available for emergencies,” said Stephanie Ezell, district manager of donor recruitment, Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “By hosting this blood drive, they are helping ensure that blood is on the shelves before it is needed.”

To make an appointment for Battle of the Badges, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.