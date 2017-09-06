Two county commissioners resign seats

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Two vacancies opened up last week on the Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission with the resignations of Andy Jellison and Michael Satterfield.

Both men resigned on Wednesday via letters sent to the county mayor’s office.

Jellison, who was elected from the Sixth District in 2014, cited other obligations when asked why he was stepping down.

“I run two small companies and am completely slammed right now,” Jellison said when contacted by The Vidette. “I need to step away and allow the district to have the representation it needs.”

The Vidette was unable to reach Satterfield, who represented the Ninth District, for comment.

After the removal of school board member David Crabtree, The Vidette acquired attendance records of each commissioner dating back to January 2016. Of 23 meetings since then (19 scheduled, 4 called), Jellison had missed 16 and Satterfield 14.

County Mayor Carroll Carman said he expected the County Commission to declare the seats vacant during its September meeting and appoint replacements at the October meeting.

Once the seats are declared vacant by the Commission, applications will be taken from those wishing to be appointed. Those chosen would serve through August 2018.

Carman noted the timeframe was ultimately up to Commission Chairman Mark Beeler, who was out of town last week and unavailable for comment.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.