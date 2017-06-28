Veterans group raising funds to start cemetery

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Veterans associations across the Upper Cumberland area are raising funds in the hope of establishing a veterans cemetery to serve a 14-county area, including Trousdale County.

Dan Belcher, Post Commander for the local American Legion, is heading up efforts locally and is working to raise awareness of the issue.

“What we need depends on the property, plus we have infrastructure that we have to pay for ourselves,” Belcher said.

According to a press release issued by the Upper Cumberland State Veterans Cemetery Association (UCSVCA), infrastructure needs include bringing utilities, providing for sewage disposal and putting in an access road.

The UCSVCA is also continuing to find property within the 14-county area that meets specific criteria required by the National Cemetery Association. Three potential sites were previously disqualified for not meeting certain criteria.

“We spent three years looking for properties, and for one reason or another they were turned down,” Belcher said.

According to its website, ucsvca.net, the UCSVCA was formed in April 2013 to assist the State of Tennessee in establishing a Veterans Cemetery in the Upper Cumberland to offer a pristine final resting place for Tennessee Veterans and their families as well as a peaceful place of honor to grieve and reflect.

The UCSVCA is composed of representatives from Clay, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Smith, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren and White counties.

The association hopes to be able serve an estimated 45,000 veterans who live in the Upper Cumberland area.

“This is a right to any veteran who has a honorable discharge,” Belcher said, “ to be buried. The only thing they would have to pay for is their casket.”

Those interred in a veterans cemetery can also have spouses buried with them.

Belcher estimated the association has raised around $104,000 thus far but was not sure what amount would eventually be required. Donation jars have been set up at multiple businesses in Trousdale County, as well as the other 13 counties in the UCSVCA.

“The only way we can influence state government is to show that we’re serious about this,” Belcher said. “If we raise enough, we can get the state involved in this.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.