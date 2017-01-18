Veterans have new access to PTSD treatment

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Amber Russell, the Veterans Service Officer for Trousdale County, is encouraging veterans who may be having trouble with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) to seek help through her office.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is now offering a residential treatment program for veterans in Middle Tennessee dealing with PTSD or with substance abuse.

The Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program is on the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and provides a 24-hour therapeutic, structured setting for treatment and recovery.

The facility has room for up to 34 veterans, male or female.

Veterans seeking treatment will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, should have tried other treatment first, and be able to participate in up to 5-6 hours daily of intensive therapy groups.

“You or your loved ones don’t have to live with PTSD without treatment. It’s right here, affordable and close to home,” Russell said. “Please stop by the Veterans Affairs Office in the courthouse on Wednesdays to talk about options.”

