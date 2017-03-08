Vol State event to feature Gallatin’s Sherlin, Ligon

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Volunteer State Community College will host an event celebrating two childhood friends and their role in helping move their hometown past the days of segregation.

“More Than Rivals: A Conversation with Bill Ligon & Eddie Sherlin” will be held on Thursday, March 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium on the Gallatin campus.

The event is free and open to the public, and pizza and refreshments will be provided.

Ligon and Sherlin are the subjects of the book “More Than Rivals,” a New York Times best-selling book by author Ken Abraham, who will also be in attendance. The book chronicles the friendship developed between Sherlin, who is white, and Ligon, who is black. The two lived on opposite sides of the tracks in Gallatin during the 1960s and attended segregated schools, but developed a close friendship on the basketball court.

“I lived a street over from the black section, and it wasn’t a time when they came in our area,” Sherlin said. “You didn’t even get close.

“I was 11 years old, walking home one day and saw some black kids playing basketball on a corner lot. I just had to stop and ask them if I could play… Bill and I became real good friends.”

The friends became rivals on the court in 1970 when all-white Gallatin High and all-black Union High met in a district championship game. Gallatin won 74-60, but the spirit of friendship helped to pave the way for better racial understanding and the merger of the two schools later that same year.

“We just wanted to play basketball,” Sherlin said.

Sherlin was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates and later returned to coach the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Vol State. Ligon played college basketball at Vanderbilt and later became a noted attorney.

Sherlin has traveled extensively promoting the book, including stops last Saturday in Hartsville at Piggly Wiggly and Keller’s Restaurant. Sherlin will also be the guest speaker at the March 16 noon meeting of the Hartsville Rotary Club.

For more information on the “More Than Rivals” speaking event, call 615-230-3400 or visit volstate.edu/rivals.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.