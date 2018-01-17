Winter weather comes to Hartsville

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Winter made its presence felt in Middle Tennessee over the past week, with a pair of systems delivering snow and ice to the area, including Trousdale County.

GALLERY: Winter comes to Hartsville

The first system brought around an inch of precipitation Friday afternoon and evening, and caused schools to close in preparation. The National Weather Service declared a Winter Weather Advisory and Trousdale County government also closed Friday, with County Mayor Carroll Carman declaring an administrative day.

Crews worked over the weekend to clear the roads.

On Monday, the NWS declared a second Winter Weather Advisory for Middle Tennessee, lasing through Tuesday. Temperatures were expected to plunge and snow accumulations of 1-2 inches were anticipated. As of Tuesday morning, snow was continuing to fall in Hartsville.

Temperatures were expected to remain below freezing until toward the end of the week.

