Hartsville Year in Review: 2016

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

2016 was another big year for Trousdale County. The downtown area is continuing to grow and be revitalized, while the county’s population is also seeing incredible growth. There was plenty of news to be found in Hartsville, and here is a look back at the past year.

January

County government encouraged citizens to participate in a broadband survey conducted by the state, in an effort to eventually expand Internet access in Trousdale County.

Former Yellow Jacket football player Ricky Harrison was named to the Class 1A All-State team by Examiner.com as an offensive lineman.

County officials began a series of hearings on how best to use an expected property tax windfall of around $1.5 million from CCA’s Hartsville prison, which began accepting inmates in January.

Movement began toward placing a liquor-by-the-drink referendum on the November ballot. It would be the fourth time such a measure was placed before county voters.

A snowstorm in mid-month dropped 5-6 inches of winter precipitation in Trousdale County and closed schools for nearly a week. Trousdale actually got off lightly, as Nashville got 8 inches and White House nearly a foot of snow!

County government began its own recycling program after dissolving a previous partnership with Macon and Smith Counties.

The School Board announced plans to ask for teacher raises in the next county budget.

A local man, Kent Smith, was arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on charges of trying to have his neighbor killed. Smith eventually pled guilty a lesser charge and was sentenced to six years.

WSMV meteorologist Lisa Spencer visited the elementary school and gave a demonstration on weather to third-grade students.

February

Hartsville’s Timothy O’Connel won $1,000 from tax preparation firm H&R Block as part of a national contest.

Former TCHS football coach Clint Satterfield was named as one of nine inductees into the TSSAA Hall of Fame after a career in which he won 238 games and five state titles. Satterfield would be inducted in April.

Mary Grace Gregory was recognized by the Trousdale County Farm Bureau for over 20 years of service with the agency.

Vandals broke into the historic Ward School building and damaged the property.

Ricky Harrison and Jessica Walsh were named King and Queen at the TCHS basketball homecoming ceremony.

Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Sullins was acclaimed as a hero after risking his own life to pull a man to safety from a burning home on Hilltop Drive.

Former Yellow Jacket Q’Lon Maynard signed a football scholarship with Cumberland University.

Trousdale County schools adjusted their testing schedule after statewide problems with the new TNReady tests. Grades 3-8 were eventually unable to take the tests at all.

The County Commission approved a $654,000 bid to renovate the western portion of the old Co-op building on Main Street into a community center and emergency shelter.

Trousdale County’s basketball teams both lost play-in games in the District 8-A Tournament to end their respective seasons. The girls finished 10-14, while the boys finished 5-19.

March

Trousdale County voters handed a big win to Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary, with the businessman collecting 49 percent of the vote. Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary.

Three JSMS students received awards for service in the community. Heath Chasse, Augustus Israel and Woodrow Israel were recognized with Spirit of Community Awards, while Chasse also received a President’s Volunteer Service Award.

The annual NICHE school report ranked Trousdale County as the ninth-best school district in Tennessee. The report cited academic performance, student culture & diversity, graduation rates and teacher quality.

Matt Thomas and Ricky Harrison became the second and third Yellow Jackets to sign a football scholarship after both inked with Bethel University.

CCA replaced its warden at the recently opened Hartsville facility, exchanging Todd Thomas for Blair Leibach. Thomas moved to CCA’s detention center in Metro Nashville.

The county added more cameras and approved plans for a full-time employee in the park amid security concerns. An assault on a youth and vandalism to the tennis court helped spark the moves.

The Early Bird Café temporarily closed its doors while moving from McMurry Blvd. to Andrews Ave. The move took longer than expected and the popular breakfast stop did not reopen until September.

Morgan Phillips was crowned as 2016 Miss Trousdale, with Kayleigh Stewart being named Jr. Miss Trousdale.

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker made Hartsville part of a 12-county tour of Tennessee in which the Republican spoke with local leaders and listened to citizens’ concerns.

April

Betty Sue Hibdon stepped down as president and CEO of Citizens Bank, a position in which she had served since 2006. Hibdon, who worked for the bank for almost 50 years, was replaced by Todd Austin but remained on in a part-time capacity.

The school system began a series of family life courses designed to reduce the teen pregnancy rate. The classes are mandated by the state legislature for counties with a rate over 19.5 females per 1,000 ages 15-17.

The Water Department was fined $3,260 by the state for violations in procedure, linked to failures to submit certain samples and required paperwork. Superintendent Jerry Helm said at the time the problems had been corrected.

Former TCHS football star Wesley Satterfield was named as offensive coordinator at Austin Peay State University.

Five pitchers (Eric Kuster, Wiley Barton, Keyvont Baines, Houston Stafford, Daniel Satterfield) combined to throw a no-hitter for Trousdale County in a 12-6 baseball win over Jackson County.

Citizens Bank named Matthew Carman, Amy Broyles and J.J. Holder to its Board of Directors.

Former Tennessee Titans receiver Chris Sanders was the guest speaker at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes fundraising banquet at TCHS.

The annual Ducky Dash raised over $2,500 for Trousdale County Relay For Life, which helps fight cancer.

The school board approved nearly $272,000 in renovations for the elementary school to replace the partition curtains between first- and second-grade classrooms with permanent walls.

May

Kelley’s Berry Farm on Highway 231 hosted a ‘Pick TN Products’ event as part of a campaign sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

Earl Burnley opened Veronica’s Café in the old dance studio on Littleton Street, next to the post office.

State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver and State. Sen. Ferrell Haile helped get a bill through the General Assembly that allowed Trousdale County to exempt the inmates at CCA’s Hartsville prison from local redistricting. Without the bill, the county would have had to redraw the districts for each county commissioner.

TCHS first-year teacher Joe Belcher was suspended for 20 days after being accused of allegedly slapping a female student on the butt. Belcher’s contract was not renewed.

Four JSMS seventh-grade students took part in Duke University’s Talent Identification Program, which allows gifted students to take the ACT or SAT and gain greater insight into their academic skills.

Flash flooding early on May 11 caused damage to the high school baseball and softball fields, as well as the Little League fields. Highway 25 had to be temporarily shut down and two water rescues were conducted out in the county. The Little League fields reopened after a two-week delay to the season.

The Water Department responded to multiple complains of cloudy water after a bad pump allowed air to enter the pipes. Officials said the water was safe and the problem was eventually resolved.

Trousdale Medical Center named Mike Herman as its new chief executive officer, replacing Rod Harkleroad.

The TCHS baseball team finished with a 13-17 record after falling to Gordonsville in the district tournament, which started in Hartsville but was moved to Watertown after the flooding. The softball team finished 1-20.

Macey Hawkins was crowned as the 2016 Fairest of the Fair for Trousdale County.

A large oak tree at the back of Hartsville Cemetery was blown over and landed on top of the Battle of Hartsville monument, damaging the marker.

Trousdale County restarted a Youth Firefighter program for ages 16-18 in an effort to attract future volunteers.

Seed Morton’s annual Car, Truck & Bike Show raised around $3,000 for Relay for Life and drew a record 86 entries.

The Hartsville Rotary Club’s annual golf tournament raised an estimated $13,500, a record for the event.

The historic Garrett house on Lick Creek Road, which dates back to the 1850s, was sold at auction.

June

The state Department of Corrections stopped transferring inmates to the CCA Hartsville prison after multiple news reports of assaults, understaffing and other problems at the facility. Transfers resumed after a period of weeks.

Trousdale County resident Willadene Rigdon celebrated her 105th birthday with family, and The Vidette was invited to come out for the event.

The Hartsville Rotary Club helped support the Summer Backpack Program for underprivileged children with a $2,500 grant which the Club matched. Do Re Mi Music Academy also supported the Backpack Program with its annual benefit concert.

Local teenager Garrett Dies, 14, won a Pro 4 Truck race at Highland Rim Speedway for his first feature race win.

A benefit concert in Trey Park raised $750 for needed repairs to the facility. Future events are planned for the park as well.

The school board opted to retain free meals for elementary school students, a program which began in the 2015-16 school year.

A dispute between the school board and County Commission over teacher raises led to a month-long delay in passing a county budget. Commissioners originally offered $200,000, while the school board requested nearly $500,000.

Natalie Knudsen returned as director of the Chamber of Commerce, replacing Kent Moreland, who resigned to pursue business opportunities. Moreland had replaced Knudsen in 2015.

Jeff Linville joined the Election Commission as a Democratic member, replacing Tammy Dixon.

July

A Hartsville woman, Darian Sullivan, won the Level 1 Amateur title at the Central American Quarter Horse Association Championships in Oklahoma City.

Nana’s Café opened on Main Street in the site of the former Heritage Café.

The County Commission and school board reached a budget compromise on teacher salaries worth $425,000, and gave $2,572 raises for teachers and around $1,100 for non-certified personnel. Both sides contributed funds to the agreement.

Two Hartsville men were charged in an alleged home invasion in Macon County. Their cases were still ongoing as of press time.

WTNK announced plans to add University of Tennessee football and men’s basketball to its programming beginning in the fall. WTNK also said it would air all TCHS basketball games starting with the upcoming season.

The radio station also announced intentions to replace Jerry Richmond as the “Voice of the Yellow Jackets” with former Gallatin announcer Bill Buntin. The move would last just one game after a public outcry from Jacket fans after the season opener. Richmond returned to play-by-play duties in Week 2.

County commissioners approved plans to renovate the remaining portion of the old Co-op building into a criminal justice center, at a cost of up to $1.75 million. Work is expected to begin sometime in 2017.

August

Local resident Bill Tate was praised after saving a teenager from a burning car that had flipped on Oldham Road. Tate pulled the 16-year-old driver to safety.

Dewayne Byrd was re-elected to a third term as Assessor of Property, Bill Scruggs was re-elected as Superintendent of Roads and Denice Jackson and Mary Helen McGowan both returned to the school board after the Aug. 4 election. All four were unopposed.

The annual Trousdale County Fair brought a good crowd from Aug. 4-6 and featured popular events such as ‘Trash 2 Treasure’ and ‘Family Feud.’

After a pair of fights between children at the Tobacco Bowl Jamboree, school officials announced that students would no longer be allowed into the grassy area next to the bleachers on the eastern end of John Kerr Field.

Former JSMS teacher Steven Snyder pleaded guilty to Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure and Sexual Contact with a Minor. Snyder had been indicted in both Trousdale and Macon Counties in early 2015. He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by Judge Brody Kane.

Two men were arrested in Macon County and charged with criminal homicide in the death of Hartsville’s Brandon Michael Fye, 40. The two men were indicted in October on charges of first-degree murder by a Macon County grand jury.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced it would no longer use private prisons such as those operated by CCA. The move was not expected to impact the Hartsville facility’s agreement with Tennessee.

Allen Lewis announced his intention to retire as Trousdale County’s Emergency Management Agency director. Lewis retired on Sept. 30 and was replaced by EMS director Matt Batey, who now holds both jobs.

Kyle Gregory was announced as the new softball coach at TCHS, replacing Julie Stafford.

Trousdale County led the state in the percentage of students filing the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form, with 96 percent of seniors filing.

The County Commission approved a $50 fine for false emergency alarms, payable by property owners.

Amber Russell was hired on a part-time basis to be the Veterans Service Officer for Trousdale County.

The annual Goose Gala event was held by the Downtown Hartsville Revitalization Committee and raised funds for efforts to rebuild the downtown area.

September

The Chamber of Commerce held an open forum on liquor by the drink during its monthly meeting, with WTNK airing the debate live to its listeners.

Trousdale County students averaged 20.6 on the ACT, according to reports from the state. The county averaged over a 20 for the second year in a row, something that had never occurred.

Four TCHS band students received spots in Nashville youth orchestras.

The Water Board approved emergency repairs along Kelley Lane after listening to pleas from homeowners. Lines along the road had leaked an estimated 18 times in six months.

Trousdale County’s Eleanor “Lena’ Brooks celebrated her 100th birthday on Sept. 9.

Hartsville held the state’s largest high school band competition on Sept. 24, with 30 schools participating.

Almost every gas station in Trousdale County was out of fuel in mid-month after the Colonial Pipeline spill in Alabama. After Gov. Bill Haslam declared a state of emergency to help refueling trucks, drivers across Tennessee flocked to fill up their cars. Shortages were reported across Middle Tennessee, but supplies were restored after a few days.

Clint Satterfield was named as one of four inductees into the Tennessee Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Satterfield was inducted in December.

County commissioners approved $2.6 million in funding for new heating and cooling units at TCES, along with energy-efficient improvements for all three county schools.

Hartsville’s Michael Wayne York pleaded guilty in Wilson County to second-degree murder in a 2015 shooting and was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment.

TCAT Hartsville received a $944,009 grant from the state for use in improving equipment and educational programs for skilled workers.

The buildings at Knight’s Greenhouse on Highway 231 were torn down after the family closed the facility. A group of Amish from Kentucky disassembled the buildings for transport and use elsewhere.

BlueCross BlueShield announced it would not sell insurance plans in 2017 on the Obamacare exchange in the Metro Nashville area, which includes Trousdale County.

The school board approved three makeup days that students can use to reduce their number of absences.

October

The JSMS Jr. Jackets concluded a 9-0 season by winning their third consecutive conference championship with a 32-6 win over Overton County.

A Car & Truck Show at TCHS helped raise funds for the Backpack Program. The Church of the Firstborn helped put on the event.

NCTC received an $850,000 federal grant to provide broadband service to a portion of northern Trousdale County.

The WSMV-Channel 4 weather team visited Hartsville as part of its “Surviving the Storm” series and spoke on weather-related topics to the audience at TCHS.

Taylor Simmons was named Homecoming Queen during the Yellow Jackets’ Oct. 7 home football game against Pickett County.

The sixth annual Haley’s Hearts 5K raised $22,000 for the Haley’s Hearts Foundation, which helps families whose children suffer from congenital heart defects.

David Barker was fired at Yellow Jackets football coach immediately after a 38-21 victory over Middle Tennessee Christian on Oct. 14. Barker was alleged to have stolen gasoline from the county pumps near the Highway Department on Main Street. Ben Johnson was named as interim coach for the remainder of the season.

Mary Holder, who had served as Trousdale County’s Register of Deeds since 1978, announced her intention to retire at the end of the year.

Nearly 1,000 voters cast early ballots less than a week after early voting began for the November election.

Trousdale County held its first Pumpkin Festival on Oct. 22 in Hartsville City Park. Food, hay rides and a cake walk were among the events on hand.

November

Trousdale County ended its football season with a first-round playoff loss at Huntingdon for the second year in a row. The Yellow Jackets finished 8-3 after a 52-27 defeat.

County voters passed the liquor-by-the-drink referendum by a 51-vote margin (1,551 yes to 1,500 no) after previously rejecting measures in 2004, 2006 and 2008. It is not yet known when the state will set up a local Alcoholic Beverage Commission to begin regulating liquor sales in the county.

Local voters also gave Donald Trump roughly two-thirds of the vote for president over Hillary Clinton, and Trump would go on to win the White House. Republicans Diane Black (U.S. Representative), Terri Lynn Weaver (State Representative) and Ferrell Haile (State Senator) also easily won re-election to their respective offices.

NFL assistant coach Anthony Blevins (Arizona Cardinals) visited with local boys as part of the Trousdale County Health Council’s “Tools & Ties” event.

A countywide burn ban was declared by County Mayor Carroll Carman after weeks of dry weather. Gov. Bill Haslam later declared a ban across 51 counties, including Trousdale. The ban was lifted in mid-December.

Pro-life volunteers announced plans for a crisis pregnancy center in Hartsville, currently projected to open in March.

The TSSAA announced reclassification for 2017-21, with Trousdale County moving to Class 2A in football as part of a six-team region.

Trey Park closed for repairs, including replacement of some play equipment and adding drainage ditches. The play area remained closed at press time, and a date for reopening had not been announced.

The Chamber of Commerce held a Community Thanksgiving Meal at TCHS that went far better than expected. Organizers planned for 500 people but ran out of food almost halfway through the three-hour event.

County commissioners selected Leah Verville from among 14 applicants to fill the vacancy in the office of Register of Deeds caused by Mary Holder’s upcoming retirement. Verville will take office in January and will serve the remaining portion of the term, which expires in September 2018.

December

Nine Trousdale County players were named to the All-Region football team, highlighted by sophomore Keyvont Baines, who was named Special Teams Player of the Year.

Hartsville’s Masonic Lodge organized a Christmas party for foster children in Trousdale and Wilson Counties.

A number of local people, churches and organizations donated money and goods to relief efforts for victims of the wildfires in the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area.

Brad Waggoner was named as the new Trousdale County football coach on Dec. 8, replacing David Barker. Waggoner, who has served as Assistant Director of Player Personnel at Georgia Tech since 2014, will begin teaching duties at TCHS in January.

Hartsville held its annual Three Days of Christmas, featuring the FCE Candlelight Tour of Homes, Chili Supper and Community Concert, Christmas Parade and Dickens on the Square. The TCHS Marching Band debuted its new uniforms in the parade and won top honors.

TCHS announced its football schedule for 2017, including games at Lebanon and Macon County. (See complete schedule at HartsvilleVidette.com).

TCAT Hartsville was recognized for completing 45 years of accredited status by the Council on Occupational Education.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.