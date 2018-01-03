What is a bull truly worth to farmer?

By Jason Evitts, UT Extension Agent

The holiday season has just passed and most people are excited, both about their new gifts and seeing old family for the first time in a few months.

But farmers are looking over bull sale catalogs and reviewing their TN Agriculture Enhancement packet to decide on which new bull they want to buy for the upcoming breeding season. With the decision about a new bull comes the question: what is his value to the herd?

The value of a bull in a commercial herd goes beyond the “relative” value typically associated to them in market pricing. Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Specialist Joe Paschal said a good bull is likely the “best investment” a cattle producer can make.

Several publications referencing cattle values for commercial producers say the value of a bull is often equivalent to the average value of five weaned calves. This has been the long-held comparison for determining the value of a bull, but it really doesn’t take into account all aspects of what bulls provide to the herd.

Bulls also supply the genetics for the next generation of replacement females to the herd in most situations. If a bull is used for three years and the producer does not introduce any outside females, into the herd, that bull would be responsible for 87 percent of the herd’s genetics.

So let’s consider the value of the bull at that of five weaning calves. The value of five weaned, 600-pound calves on Dec. 1 at the Trousdale County Livestock Association Feeder Calf Sale was $4,300. Then we need to add the value of the genetics that the bull will place back into the herd with heifers over his four- to five-year reproductive life. So it is easy to see that the value of a commercial bull could easily reach over $5,000.

But many times, in Tennessee and the Southeast for that matter, producers are not looking for the best “value” in terms of genetics, but instead search out the cheapest source of registered (purebred) genetics.

Careful attention should be paid to bull selection, with the knowledge of the current bull’s EPD’s and pedigree. If the bull does not provide some type of improvement either through improved genetics or crossbreeding, it doesn’t matter how cheap the bull is. He may not be worth it!

Your herd and pocketbook, though spared at initial purchase, may be paying for that selection for years to come.