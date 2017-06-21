Centerstone hopes to help local veterans

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

As part of her ongoing fight for Trousdale County veterans, Amber Russell is hoping to spread the word about Centerstone’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF).

Russell, who serves as the county’s Veterans Service Officer, recently met with Wendell Burnette, an outreach specialist for Centerstone, a company that services 20 counties in Middle Tennessee and 20 in southern Kentucky.

“It’s an information system that tracks services,” Burnette said. “All agencies are going to be in that system.”

According to ssvfonline.org, the program is designed to prevent homelessness by helping qualifying veterans and their families access resources to find or maintain permanent housing.

“Several people have come into my office when it’s already gotten to a situation,” Russell said. “Trying to get information quicker is great.”

Qualifying veterans can also find support with other services such as counseling, health care, financial planning, income support and daily living. A case manager provided by Centerstone assists veterans with determining eligibility and finding necessary help.

“It’s a housing-first approach to help them get stable,” Burnette said. “We have job specialists, counseling… they handle veterans.”

The services also can include time-limited payments to third parties, from landlords to utility companies, in order to help veterans and their families stay in or acquire permanent housing on a sustainable basis.

The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Veteran Afffairs. For more information, contact Centerstone at 615-460-4385.

