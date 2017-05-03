Use these recipes to add more fruit to your diet

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Most Americans do not meet the daily recommendation for fruits in their diet.

Children ages 4-8 need 1 to 1½ cups of fruit each day, while teens and adult women need a minimum for 1 to 1½ cups, and adults males at least two cups. Several reasons play into this overall deficit, including the cost of fresh fruits. Plus, many persons just do not like the texture of some fruits, and parents see fruits as a treat instead of a need and worry much more about vegetable consumption.

Today we are sharing some flavorful fruit ideas for getting more fruit into your diet. They are so good, you may even be able to use them as rewards for your family eating their green vegetables!

If you are interested in more recipes that are healthy like the ones we have used this month, the Health Council has placed recipe racks in both Reese’s Piggly Wiggly and Hartsville Foodland. These recipes can help you find a new meal idea and shop for the ingredients at one place. The Trousdale County Health Council sends a special “Thank you” to these two stores and the Hartsville Vidette for making this program possible. Bon Appetit!

STRAWBERRY PARFAITS

1 quart strawberries

1 teaspoon sugar

Low-fat graham crackers, crumbled

1 cup non-fat Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons honey

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Hull and quarter the strawberries. Toss with the sugar in a large bowl. Sprinkle the graham cracker crumbs in the bottom of a dessert dish. Top with the strawberries. Mix the yogurt, honey and cinnamon together and spoon over the strawberries.

FRUITFUL PIZZA

1 box sugar cookie mix or package of sugar cookie dough

8 oz. fat-free cream cheese

¼ cup sugar

Blueberries and/or strawberry halves, washed and hulled

Kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced

Green grapes, washed

Glaze:

1 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Preheat oven to 350`. Follow directions on cookie mix to make dough or open roll of cookie dough. Spread dough on greased pizza pan or cookie sheet and bake for 15 minutes or until light brown. Allow to cool on pan. Mix cream cheese and sugar in a bowl with a mixer. Spread over the cookie-crust. Arrange fruit slices/pieces on top of the cream cheese mixture. Combine the glaze ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil until thickened. Spread the glaze over the pizza. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

FROZEN FRUIT CUPS

3 bananas, mashed

24 oz. non-fat yogurt, strawberry flavored or plain

10 oz. strawberries

8 oz. crushed pineapple, undrained

Line muffin pans with paper baking cups (18 total). Place mashed bananas, yogurt, strawberries and pineapple in a large mixing bowl and stir. Spoon into muffin baking cups and freeze at least 3 hours or until firm.

Submitted by Trousdale County Health Council