Citizens Bank makes donation to Sherry’s Run

By Lauren Whitaker, Special to The Vidette

Citizens Bank’s main office in Hartsville presented Sherry’s Run with a $1,022.40 check on Thursday, May 31.

Citizens Bank held a fundraising cookout on May 18, with the intent that the proceeds would benefit a local charity, Sherry’s Run. The people who stopped by the cookout were able to donate $5, receive a hamburger/hotdog, chips and a drink and a Sherry’s Run T-shirt.

A director on the board at Sherry’s Run, Tiffy Clemons, also joined the staff of Citizens Bank for the day of the cookout. She encouraged donations and informed citizens about Sherry’s Run.

Despite the intermittent storms, people dropped by to support the cause.

Citizens Bank collected the donation amount in 2½ hours.

Citizens Bank Chief Executive Officer Todd Austin presented the check to Clemons.

“Your support allows us to assist cancer patients 52 weeks a year with gas, groceries, utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, health insurance premiums, medical bills, and colonoscopy assistance,” Clemons said.

“Like most in our community, we at Citizens Bank have been impacted in ways great and small by this dreaded enemy. We are honored to help contribute to such a worthwhile organization like Sherry’s Run and the ongoing fight against cancer,” Austin added.

To learn more about Sherry’s Run, please call 615-925-9932.