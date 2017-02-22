Crisis Text Line offers new link to those seeking help

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) and Crisis Text Line, a free, 24/7 text-messaging support line for people in crisis, have announced the launch of a partnership bringing crisis support to anyone in the state. People in Tennessee can now text “TN” to 741-741 and connect with a crisis counselor.

During the most recent meeting of TSPN’s Advisory Council, Marie Williams, LCSW, the new Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, applauded the newly established partnership and joined members of the Advisory Council and TSPN staff for a group photo commemorating the launch of the service in Tennessee.

“Not everyone in crisis is comfortable verbalizing their problems or talking to relative strangers on the phone. Meanwhile, many teens and young adults – a high-suicide-risk population group – use their phones for texting instead of talking,” said Scott Ridgway, TSPN’s Executive Director. “The Crisis Text Line offers an alternative means of contact for people who might not reach out for help otherwise.”

In Tennessee, an estimated 950 men, women, and children die by suicide each year. More people die by suicide each year than from homicide, AIDS, or drunk driving. Suicide is the leading cause of violent deaths in our state, nationally, and worldwide, far above homicide and death due to natural disasters.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among youth and young adults ages 15-24 in Tennessee and for the United States at large. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there were 945 recorded suicide deaths in our state in 2014, at a rate of 14.4 per 100,000 people.

Established in 2013, Crisis Text Line provides access to a trained crisis counselor who can provide immediate support and referrals not just for suicidal thoughts, but also for anxiety, depression, child and domestic abuse, substance abuse, eating disorders, human trafficking and beyond. The Crisis Text Line will also share Tennessee specific trends similar to their national website at crisistextline.org/trends.

“We are psyched to partner with TSPN to bring Crisis Text Line to Tennesseans in pain. Our Tennessee-specific data trends will help TSPN continue to develop policies to save even more lives,” said Nancy Lublin, Founder and CEO, Crisis Text Line.

More information about the Crisis Text Line is available via their website at crisistextline.org. Non-emergency information about suicide and other crisis resources are available on the TSPN website at tspn.org.