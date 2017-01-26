Free flu shots available at Health Department

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Flu season is here, with seasonal influenza cases now reported across Tennessee. The Trousdale County Health Department is working to protect the entire community by providing flu vaccinations at no charge to area residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

A small amount of vaccines is still available, and to ensure they can be used to protect health will be provided at no charge to patients until supplies are depleted. Appointments must be made to receive vaccines, and are now being scheduled at the clinic.

“Anyone, even healthy people, can get the flu and serious problems related to the flu can happen at any age. Vaccination is the best protection against the flu, and the Trousdale County Health Department recommends that everyone six months of age and older get a flu vaccine every year,” said Brittany Tate, Public Health County Director. “It takes about two weeks to be protected after you get the flu vaccine, so we want everyone who hasn’t had their flu shot to get one right away to help keep our community healthy.”

The vaccine is especially important for people at high risk for serious illness or death from influenza such as the elderly, pregnant women and young children, as well as healthcare workers and family and friends of anyone at high risk. Expectant mothers should be vaccinated during pregnancy to protect themselves and pass protection on to their unborn babies.

Flu shots will be provided at no charge to patients. Both adults and children may receive vaccine at the clinic. Please call the Trousdale County Health Department at 615-374-2112 to book your appointment. The clinic is located at 541 East Main Street, and open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.