Health Council offers more healthy recipes

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Current dietary guidelines for Americans recommend that persons of all ages follow a healthy eating pattern that includes a variety of vegetables: dark green, red and orange, legumes (beans and peas), starchy and other vegetables; and a variety of fruits, especially whole fruit.

Many of us still believe we are getting our quota of vegetables when we add corn and potatoes to the menu. The savvy consumer, however, knows these as starches, not true vegetables.

Why not try one of the vegetable dishes below with your family tonight? They are light and fresh, and a variety of familiar flavors will be sure to make a hit with kids and adults alike. Bon Appetit!

OUT-A-SIGHT SALAD

2 cups salad greens of your choice

1 cup chopped veggies (tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, green beans)

1 cup pineapple chunks in juice

2 tablespoons dried cranberries

2 tablespoons chopped nuts (any kind)

Dressing:

¼ cup non-fat yogurt, any flavor

1 tablespoon orange juice

1½ teaspoon white vinegar

Put mixed greens in a large bowl. Mix chopped veggies and pineapple chunks in a large

bowl. Make the dressing by mixing all the ingredients in a small bowl. Spoon the dressing over the salad. Top with the cranberries and nuts.

GRILLED VEGETABLES

1 green pepper, sliced lengthwise and seeded

1 red pepper, sliced lengthwise

1 large onion, sliced in rounds

2 small zucchini, sliced in strips

1 cup salad dressing (Italian, vinaigrette, your choice – not creamy style)

Prepare the vegetables. Place in dish and marinate in the dressing about 30 minutes or

longer. If you have a grill that doesn’t allow small food to slip into the fire, use it. Otherwise, place aluminum foil with lots of holes poked in it on the grill. Cook 5-10 minutes until crisp tender and browned. Serve hot.

TERRIFIC TOMATO SALAD

3-4 sliced tomatoes

¼ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Pepper to taste

Dressing:

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tsp vinegar (any flavor)

1 tablespoon chopped red onion

½ teaspoon basil

¼ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon sugar

Make the dressing in a bowl. Mix well with a whisk. Arrange the tomatoes on a plate. Sprinkle with the cheese and pepper. When ready to serve, pour the dressing over the tomatoes.

Submitted by Trousdale County Health Council