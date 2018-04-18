Health Council planning second Family Fun Day

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County Health Council is preparing for its second annual #1 For Life Family Fun Day.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, April 28 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in Hartsville City Park.

Family Fun Day is free to the public and children of all ages are welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult.

“The event is all about families having fun together. So bring your children and grandchildren and enjoy a few hours of free fun and food!” said Health Council chair Brenda Harper. “Thanks to so many community sponsors, we have been able to expand the activities and keep this event free to all.”

This year’s activities will include a Frisbee toss, football toss, jump ropes, balloon toss, sack race, egg race, hula hoops, dancercise, a mechanical bull, a kiddie train, a rock climbing wall and more.

There will also be a live DJ on hand to play music throughout the event.

Door prizes and game prizes will also be offered to those in attendance, and a free lunch will be available.

“For the first event in 2017, there were over 200 people in attendance,” Harper said. “We are hopeful for another beautiful spring day on April 28 in order to have even more members of the community in attendance. We have scheduled a rain date of May 19 should our primary date be rainy.”

