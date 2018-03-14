Health Department offers rabies clinic for pets

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Trousdale County Health Department is sponsoring a Rabies Clinic in the coming weeks.

Trousdale County’s clinics will be held on Saturday, March 31, with a charge of $11 per dog or cat. The vaccine is good for one year.

State law requires that any dog 3 months or any cat 6 months of age or older be vaccinated against rabies. Also Hartsville City Ordinance No 3-201 states “RABIES VACCINATION REQUIRED. It shall be unlawful for any person to own, keep, or harbor any dog or cat without having duly vaccinated against rabies in accordance with State Law.”

All dog and cat owners failing to comply with this law will be subject to prosecution.

Clinics will be set up in the following areas:

Cato (Old School, 8-8:45 a.m.)

Beech Grove (Old School, 9-9:30 a.m.)

Willard/Templow (Willow Grove UMC, 9:45-11:30 a.m.)

Castalian Springs (Keller’s Restaurant, 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Providence (Community Center, 1:15-1:45 p.m.)

Hartsville (Parker Tobacco Warehouse parking lot, 2-3 p.m.)

For more information, contact the Trousdale County Health Department at 615-374-2112.