Holder named CNO at Trousdale Medical Center

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale Medical Center (TMC) is pleased to announce that Jennifer Holder has assumed the role of chief nursing officer (CNO), which was effective Feb. 13, 2017.

“We are thrilled to have Jennifer join our leadership team. Her experience managing clinical teams and her background in a variety of clinical specialties will be a tremendous asset to our hospital and community,” said Mike Herman, chief executive officer (CEO) of TMC. “We are confident Jennifer will contribute to our continuing efforts to provide the best possible care close to home for our community.”

A registered nurse for more than 15 years, Holder most recently served as Director of Case Management, Clinical Documentation Improvement, and Patient Safety Officer at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin. Prior to that, she was the Director of Quality and Risk Management at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage.

Holder started her nursing career at St. Thomas Health, working with a focus as a cardiac nurse and shared system resource supporting multiple departments throughout the health system.

Holder holds a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Cumberland University. She is currently enrolled in the MBA program at Cumberland University and will graduate this year.

Trousdale Medical Center (TMC) is a 10-bed critical access hospital in Hartsville. TMC offers healthcare to residents of Trousdale and surrounding counties, including general medical care, a Chest Pain Accredited 24-hour emergency and diagnostic services, outpatient rehabilitation, skilled nursing, diagnostic sleep services and geriatric care. Our employees and physicians are united by a mission of Making Communities Healthier. TMC is a hospital of HighPoint Health System. To learn more, visit MyTrousdaleMedical.com.