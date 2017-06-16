Our Reader’s Viewpoints

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Dear Editor:

Notice to parents/guardians:

All students entering the seventh grade MUST have the following NEW immunization requirements:

Tetanus/diptheria/pertussis booster (Tdap)

Verification of immunity to varicella (chicken pox)

Proof of these immunizations MUST be provided on the Tennessee Certificate of Immunization Form. Pharmacy and generic printouts will not be accepted. Also, proof of these immunizations must be provided to the school before the first full day of the 2017-18 school year.

Please contact your physician or the Health Department to schedule an appointment as soon as possible.

Danna Burton

Trousdale County Schools