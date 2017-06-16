Pregnancy Help Center stands ready to assist

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

We’ve hit the middle of the year, kids are out of school for breaks, and vacations are being taken by many families. What happens when kids are out of school, and not on family vacations? How are they keeping occupied throughout the day while parents are busy working? It’s a dangerous time to be a teen, and a scary time to be a parent of a teen (or tween.) Kids are so tech-savvy, and as they become teenagers, they become even more independent than ever. What’s a parent to do?

I’m sure most of you have read or listened to advice about monitoring cell phones, computers, and other electronic devices to keep your kids safe from online predators. What do you do about friends who may encourage your child to be deceptive in regard to where he is, what he’s doing, or who he’s with? What do you do about your own child if she is the one encouraging deception?

I’m not going to tell you how to parent or handle these situations, as each situation is different, as well as each child. It’s up to us as parents to know our own kids, and monitor them the way we feel is best for the entire family, providing expectations and consequences for discrepancies in behavior. It’s definitely a challenge to be a parent!

There are wonderful community events for the kids throughout the summer months, including day camps, week long camps, Vacation Bible Schools (VBS), missions trips with churches and more. You may want to take advantage of the special activities offered through the National Parks and Recreation, various churches or school organizations (i.e., cheer camp, basketball camp, etc.) If you know of a child who is home while the parents are working, and you are able to take them to outings with your family, reach out and form some friendships! (Always supervised, please, especially if mixed genders, and communicate directly with the parents.)

It’s never too early to let your kids know what you expect of them, and what will happen if those expectations aren’t met, but also let your kids know that they can come to you any time they have a question or a problem, and you will be there to listen. We all get wrapped up in our own daily stresses (work, laundry, dishes, cleaning, shopping, cooking, etc.), and it is even more important to let our kids know that we are there for them 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, even if we are at work. (Common courtesy to our employers is that we only take personal calls during a break, so be sure your kids know the difference between a true emergency and a teen emergency.)

Checking in with the parents is a good practice for kids to have not only to help us parents not worry while we are working, but to also alert us if something happens. There are several companies that offer free kits to help identify your child in the case of an abduction or other such emergency, and I encourage every parent to have one updated of each child at least once a year (maybe three times a year if newborn to three years old because they change so drastically during those years.)

Here’s a tricky question: how do you talk to your child about sex? Do they know what your values are? Do they know why you have those values, and do they think those values apply to them? Do they know the consequences of engaging in premarital sex? We can help you.

If you would like to bring your teen (or tween) to the Pregnancy Help Center to learn the biology of how a human is formed, we can help. If you want to bring them in to learn the possible consequences of sexual activity, we can help. If you want to bring them in to learn more about the choices a woman (or young girl) would have to make should she become pregnant, we can help. If you want to teach them about community service, we would love to have them help with various things around the office, or helping them organize a fundraiser for our clients.

We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Christ centered organization that helps men, women, and children who may be facing pregnancy-related issues. We are here for anyone, without discrimination of any kind. If you or someone you know may be pregnant, we have free pregnancy tests and an Earn While You Learn program that rewards the participants with Baby Bucks to spend in our Baby Bucks room.

We are 100 percent donation based, and rely on the donations of people in the community. We have a Baby Bottle Fundraiser that promotes awareness and helps keep our center running. You can help by setting up a Baby Bottle Fundraiser with your group, church, or organization. Contact us for details (we provide everything you need.) We are located at 108 College Ave. W., Carthage, TN 37030. Call 615-281-8054 to make an appointment, or walk in when we are open. Our business hours are Mondays 1-5, Wednesdays 9-5, and Saturdays 10-2.

It’s best to call ahead to let us know to expect you, as we may need to close the office from time to time for other appointments. You can find us on Facebook at facebook.com/PregnancyHealthCenterOfSmithCountyTn.

We are looking forward to seeing you soon!

By Alicia Hoffman

Submitted to The Vidette