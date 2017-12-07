Prepare pastures now for winter grazing

By Jason Evitts, UT Extension Agent

Take a stroll through your pasture in the next few weeks and take a look at what you see. Is the grass there green or brown? Do you see lots of weeds either starting to grow or killed by frost? How tall is the available forage?

Pasture Evaluation is a very important part of any livestock operation. Pasture provides the major source of feed for our livestock. It is by far the cheapest and easiest method to feed livestock. So care should be taken to maintain healthy, productive pastures. That involves putting boots on the ground and taking a look around.

Pasture Evaluation can take place at any time throughout the year, but soon after the first few killing frosts is a good time to take a look. Even for a novice, it is very easy to distinguish between cool-season and warm-season grasses and weeds. Warm-season grasses and weeds will be killed by the frost and will be brown or wilted and dead. Cool-season grasses and weeds will be green and growing.

Tall Fescue, the primary forage grass in the area, is a cool-season grass and should be green and growing at this time of year. If your pastures are brown or appear to be more brown than green, then your pasture is primarily a warm-season species like crabgrass or Bermuda grass. So if you strive for a green, tall fescue pasture, you should start planning now to renovate your pasture next year.

Crabgrass and Bermuda grass pastures are not bad, but they should not be the primary makeup of our pastures because they are only productive for about four months of the year. Tall Fescue, however, can be productive for six or seven months of the year. So having the right blend of cool-season and warm-season pastures can help extend the grazing season and be more economical than feeding hay for six months of the year.

That right blend of warm-season and cool-season grasses usually do not exist in same pasture. It is usually dependent on the farmer or producer establishing the blend of about 80 percent of the acreage in tall fescue and 20 percent of the acreage in a warm-season grass such as Bermuda or crabgrass. Then they must be grazed and managed accordingly for full benefit and maximum production.

For more information on pasture evaluation, renovation, grazing practices or livestock production, you can contact your local UT Extension office.