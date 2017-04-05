State raises awareness of drug take-back boxes

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Prescription drug take-back boxes provide a secure location where unused and unwanted prescription drugs can be safely disposed.

These permanent boxes prevent prescription and over-the-counter medications from getting into the hands of children and into Tennessee’s waterways and ensure they are disposed of in a safe, environmentally friendly manner.

Medication collection events and programs are part of a nationwide effort to reduce the amount of pharmaceutical products being flushed or poured down drains.

Promotion and use of this program helps support the Governor’s Prescription for Success plan which was created to prevent and treat the prescription drug abuse epidemic in Tennessee.

The partnerships with USDA, Tennessee Department of Health, Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, Department of Safety and Homeland Security, US Drug Enforcement Agency, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has allowed the permanent placement of 224 take-back boxes in all 95 counties.

In Trousdale County, a take-back box can be found in the old City Hall building on Broadway.

This program has safely disposed of 209,657.24 pounds of expired and unwanted household pharmaceuticals over the past five years. Let’s keep that number growing by finding the closest take-back location by using our interactive map, found online at tdeconline.tn.gov/rxtakeback/.