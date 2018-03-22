Tennessee state parks offering free guided hikes

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Tennessee’s 56 State Parks are hosting free, guided hikes statewide on Saturday, March 24 to highlight the amenities and programming available during one of Tennessee’s most beautiful seasons.

“Our Rangers are trained to share the rich history of Tennessee’s public lands in a way that excites the imagination and leaves you wanting more,” said Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill.

Park Rangers will lead guided hikes throughout the day that take visitors past scenic vistas, budding wildflowers and roaring waterfalls. Hikes will range from short, family-friendly walks to adventurous, all-day endeavors through a park’s most remote stretches.

Other statewide hikes Tennessee State Parks offers include National Trails Day in June, National Public Lands Day in September, After Thanksgiving Hikes in November and First Day Hikes in January.

For a full list of all planned hikes on March 24, visit tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/spring-hikes.