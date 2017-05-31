Trousdale County Relay For Life to be held Friday

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale County’s annual Relay For Life event will be held on Friday, June 2, at Trousdale County High School. The theme of this year’s relay is “Saving the World, One Cure at a Time.”

The relay event will begin at 6 p.m. with an Opening Ceremony that will include a Survivor Walk as well as a Caregiver Walk. All survivors and caregivers are invited, and encouraged, to come out to participate in the Opening Ceremony.

There will be a DJ with great music, and there will be great food and activities. There will also be a live auction that will begin around 8 p.m. A Luminaria and Torch of Hope Ceremony will begin at approximately 9 p.m.

Luminarias can be purchased that night. Please contact Kim Smooth at 615-680-3299 or Danna Burton at 813-244-1082 to purchase a Torch of Hope. Luminarias are $10 and a Torch of Hope is $25.

In case of inclement weather, the relay event will be moved inside to the school auditorium. Please do not let rainy weather keep you from attending this event. For more info, please contact Patricia Frillman at 615-680-4031.