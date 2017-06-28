Trousdale has mixed results in Kids Count report

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County ranked higher than the statewide rate for several children’s education, health and economic well-being categories, while ranking lower in others, according to the recently released Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count Data Book.

Statewide improvements in health and education placed Tennessee 35th in the nation. Overall, Tennessee ranks 26th in heath, 33rd in education, 35th in economic well being and 40th in family and community.

The data book ranks states in measures of child well being across several different categories, including poverty level, school attendance and economic stability. The annual report provides year-to-year data, as well as a five-year overview.

The population of children living in poverty – or living with an income below the official poverty threshold – in Trousdale County was at 24.7 percent, or 448 children. Trousdale County was tied for 29th of 95 counties. That number was down from 25.9 percent in 2014 and 28.9 percent in 2013.

Statewide, 355,680 children are living in poverty, or 24.1 percent of the state’s child population.

Trousdale County’s youth unemployment rate was listed at 20.8 percent, three points above the state average.

About 5.2 percent of children younger 19 years old were uninsured, higher than the 4.2 percent statewide rate. Additionally, 1,223 youth were identified as being on TennCare, or a 57.5 percent rate. The state average was 51.8 percent.

The total number of TennCare enrollees was listed as 2,184, or 27.2 percent, with the state average being 23.6 percent.

The report listed 61.3 percent of newborns receiving adequate prenatal care, higher than the state average of 55.0 percent.

About 42.6 percent of students enrolled in Trousdale County schools were measured as either overweight or obese in 2015. The statewide rate was 38.6 percent.

There were a total of 21 substantiated child abuse cases reported in Trousdale County in 2015 at a rate of 11.6 per 1,000 children younger than 18. The number is the highest in five years, with 11 cases in 2014, 5 in 2013, 7 cases in 2012 and 4 cases in 2011.

Statewide 8,730 substantiated child abuse cases were reported at a rate of 5.9 per 1,000 children younger than 18.

Trousdale County had 191 listed juvenile court referrals in 2015, up from 156 in 2014. The 10.5 percent rate was the 11th-highest in the state, well above the state average of 4.7 percent.

Trousdale County students were eligible for free or reduced lunches at a 58.6 percent rate, lower than the statewide rate of 59.7 percent. The report listed 44.3 percent of Trousdale County students as participating in free or reduced lunches.

Trousdale County reported a 0 percent dropout rate in high school in 2016, one of six counties in Tennessee with such a figure. The statewide rate was 5.6 percent in 2016 and 6 percent in 2015.

Trousdale County’s graduation rate was at 95.3 percent in 2016 – down from a 98.7 percent rate in 2015 but still higher than the statewide rate of 88.5 percent.

“The 2017 Kids Count Data Book reflects substantial progress during the administration of Gov. Bill Haslam,” said Linda O’Neal, executive director of the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, the state Kids Count affiliate.

“The economic development and business recruitment gains contributed to economic well-being ranking improvements. The educational strategies related to the state’s ‘Drive to 55’ and ‘Tennessee Promise’ have significantly contributed to improved outcomes for children and families, highlighting the importance of a two-generation strategy for the state’s long-term prosperity.”

To view the annual Kids Count report, visit datacenter.kidscount.org.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.