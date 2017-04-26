Trousdale Senior Center plans Health Fair

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County Senior Center will be holding its annual Health Fair on Tuesday, May 2, from 8-11 a.m. at the facility, located at 270 Marlene Street.

The event is free and open to the public.

Staff from Trousdale Medical Center will provide free screenings for blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol and fall risk assessment.

In addition, the Lions Club will provide free eye exams, and there will also be a mobile mammography unit on hand. COPD testing will also be available.

There will also be information available from local pharmacies, banks, Meals on Wheels, the library, home health agencies, the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) and more.

There will also be door prizes on hand for those in attendance.

For more information, contact Ginny Hunter at 615-374-1102.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.