Trousdale’s health rated No. 54 among Tennessee counties

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Efforts to improve Trousdale County’s health ranking over the last few years are starting to pay off, according to results released last week.

The website countyhealthrankings.org ranked Trousdale County 54th of Tennessee’s 95 counties in terms of health outcomes in its 2018 evaluation. That is up from a ranking of 76 in 2017 and 86 in 2015.

“We are always looking for ways to promote health in the community and, of course, the means to fund programs,” said Brenda Harper, chair of the Trousdale County Health Council. “We have been very blessed by the support of many in the community to help us make these programs happen.”

Harper also noted a number of efforts in recent years by the Health Council to improve health and wellness in Trousdale County. Those efforts include:

After school exercise at the elementary school;

Community gardens;

Exercise classes through the #1 For Life classes free of charge to adults in the community;

Signage at the school cafeterias to promote healthy eating;

Efforts by the school system to promote healthy eating;

Water fill station at the city park was purchased and installed;

Exercise equipment installed at the park around the walking track due to a grant the council received from the Healthier TN program;

Recipe racks at the two local grocery stores stocked with healthy recipes; and

Multiple efforts to promote smoking cessation and the importance of protecting our youth from secondhand smoke.

Harper said the Health Council is also working on programs for 2018.

“We are in the process of getting the gardens ready again this year, will continue to have the recipes available, working to have a colorful awning installed at the middle school to offer a cheery atmosphere for the students and working with our community partners who support the Health Council on programs their agencies can offer and support,” she said.

The overall ranking consists of length of life, quality of life, health factors and social & economic factors.

Trousdale rated best in social & economic factors, with a ranking of No. 25. The report cites 50 percent of the county’s population with at least some college education. However, 25 percent of children are considered as being in poverty and 34 percent are in single-parent households, according to the report. The poverty number is unchanged from 2017, while the single-parent number was down from 36 percent in 2017.

Trousdale County ranked No. 42 statewide in health behaviors, No. 64 in physical environment and No. 93 in clinical care, according to the report. Quality of life ranked No. 61 among the 95 counties.

Fourteen percent of the county’s population was listed as uninsured, with 32 percent of the population rated as obese, according to report figures.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.