Try out these healthy snack options

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Snacking is one of the great American past times. We are have our tried and true favorites that we reach for time after time. It has become so automatic for us that we often lose sight of the number of calories we are consuming, and sometimes, the lack of food value for the calories.

Our selection of recipes for this week is easily made for both a quick and nutritious snack. These will be loved by young and old, and are sure to satisfy your cravings, whether you want sweet or salty.

Try one or more tonight for a tasty treat!

ORANGE DREAM CREAMSICLE (SMOOTHIE)

1 naval orange, peeled

¼ cup fat-free yogurt

2 tablespoons frozen orange juice concentrate

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

4 ice cubes

Combine and process until smooth.

EASY SUMMER SALSA

½ cup tomatoes, diced

½ cup green peppers, diced

½ cup onions, chopped

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

Toss all ingredients together. Refrigerate in a covered container until ready to serve.

NO-COOK KABOBS

Skewer any of the following ingredients on a toothpick or skewer and serve.

Fruit: Apples, Peaches, Pears

Cheese: Swiss, Mozzarella, Monterey, Cheddar, American

Veggies: Zucchini, Mushrooms, Green/red pepper, Cucumber, Celery, Carrots, Broccoli

Cooked Meat: Chicken, Ham, Roast beef, Turkey

Submitted by Trousdale County Health Council