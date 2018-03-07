UT Extension to offer gardening seminars

By Jason Evitts, UT Extension Agent

The recent warm weather has seemed to jump-start the spring green-up.

With that green-up, I know many of you are itching to get started on your garden planning for the year. I bet some of you grabbed a seed catalog, already contemplating an order!

UT Extension plans to assist you in getting started and answering some of your many gardening questions. UT Extension-Trousdale County is offering a group of lunch and learn garden meetings in March. These lunch and learn meetings will be held at Wilson Bank and Trust in the upstairs conference room. They will begin at 11 a.m. with lunch being served and ending by noon.

In this rush-rush society we live in, we plan to have this program while you are off for lunch from your job. You can get some of your questions answered, have lunch and get right back to work.

The schedule will be as follows:

March 14: Vegetable Garden Planning by Lucas Holman, UT Extension Agent Wilson County

March 28: Garden Diseases by Dr. Alan Windham, UT Extension Plant Pathologist

April 4: Extending the Harvest (storing & preserving fresh veggies) by Erika Potts & Jason Evitts, UT Extension Agents

For those wishing to attend, the cost of the meetings are $15 or $5 per meeting. If you wish to attend, please contact the UT Extension office at 615-374-2421 by March 12. All programs offered by UT Extension are open to all regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex, disability or religion.