Walmart to offer free health screenings Saturday

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

All Tennessee Walmart stores will be among 4,700 locations across the country to host Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, Sept. 23.

This free health screening event provides Tennessee residents an opportunity to learn valuable health information like:

Blood glucose

Blood pressure

Body mass index

Low-cost immunizations

And in select locations, customers can also take advantage of free vision screenings

This will be the second Walmart Wellness Day for which the company has teamed up with the American Diabetes Association to provide support beyond event day, offering additional support to customers whose screening results indicate a risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The American Diabetes Association estimates nearly 8 million people with diabetes are undiagnosed. Each Walmart customer who learns of potential risk will be offered the opportunity to receive follow up information from the ADA. Tens of thousands of customers took advantage of this free service following the previous Walmart Wellness day event in June.

Tennessee has the highest rate of child obesity in the nation with 37.7 percent of 10- to 17-year-olds in the state considered obese. According to The State of Obesity, obesity and diabetes is a growing problem across all age groups in our state. Compared to all states in the country, Tennessee is:

Second highest in obesity among high school students (18.6%)

Sixth highest in adult obesity (34.8%)

Seventh highest in diabetes (12.7%)

Since its first Walmart Wellness Day event, the company has provided more than 1.4 million free screenings to people across the country, helping countless customers uncover existing health problems. For some, the screenings have been life saving.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans turn out for each Walmart Wellness Day event, making it America’s largest single day health fair event.