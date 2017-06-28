2017 Hartsville Independence Day parade lineup

Lineup as of June 26 for Hartsville’s Fourth of July/Bicentennial Parade (subject to change prior to July 4):
1. Sheriff Ray Russell
2. Color Guard
3. Veteran Affairs
4-5. Hartsville Band
6-7. Chamber of Commerce
8. Sen. Ferrell Haile
9. Phillip Snow
10. Cindy Carman, Trustee
11-12. Senior Citizens Center
13. County Mayor Carroll Carman
14. Our Father’s Gift Farm
15-16. Leah Allen
17-18. Hartsville Veterans
19-21. Wounded Warriors
22-23. Bobby Wade
24.33. Razor Club
34-35. Old Time Express
36-46. Hartsville/Trousdale County Fire Department
47. Masonic Lodge #113
48. Wilson Bank & Trust
49. Shriners Clowns Sumner and Macon Co.
50-59. Big trucks
60. Loretta Ewing
61. Rachel King
62-65. Magnolia Landscaping
66. Seed’s Classic Car Club
67-81. Classic Cars
82-83. Ashley Litton
84. Matt Baldwin
85. EMS/EMA