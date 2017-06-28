2017 Hartsville Independence Day parade lineup

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Lineup as of June 26 for Hartsville’s Fourth of July/Bicentennial Parade (subject to change prior to July 4):

1. Sheriff Ray Russell

2. Color Guard

3. Veteran Affairs

4-5. Hartsville Band

6-7. Chamber of Commerce

8. Sen. Ferrell Haile

9. Phillip Snow

10. Cindy Carman, Trustee

11-12. Senior Citizens Center

13. County Mayor Carroll Carman

14. Our Father’s Gift Farm

15-16. Leah Allen

17-18. Hartsville Veterans

19-21. Wounded Warriors

22-23. Bobby Wade

24.33. Razor Club

34-35. Old Time Express

36-46. Hartsville/Trousdale County Fire Department

47. Masonic Lodge #113

48. Wilson Bank & Trust

49. Shriners Clowns Sumner and Macon Co.

50-59. Big trucks

60. Loretta Ewing

61. Rachel King

62-65. Magnolia Landscaping

66. Seed’s Classic Car Club

67-81. Classic Cars

82-83. Ashley Litton

84. Matt Baldwin

85. EMS/EMA