More 2018 tax tips from H&R Block

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Here are some more tips, courtesy of H&R Block, for the 2018 tax filing season.

STANDARD DEDUCTIONS

Standard deductions for those taxpayers who do not itemize are as follows: 1. Single, $6,350; 2. Married filing jointly, $12,700; 3. Head of household, $9,350; 4. Married filing separately, $6,350; 5. Qualifying widow(er), $12,000.

ITEMIZED DEDUCTIONS

Taxpayers may choose to itemize deductions. Those deductions may be categorized as follows: 1. Home mortgage interest; 2. State and local personal property tax; 3. Real estate and purchased property; 4. Gifts to charity; 5. Casualty of theft loss; 6. Unreimbursed medical and employee business expense. Please note: medical may be claimed if the amount exceeds 7.5 percent of your adjusted gross income.

W-4 FORMS

Annual W-4 forms should be updated with your company concerning withholding taxes.

Claiming zero dependents produces a better chance of receiving a tax refund. Claiming several dependents on your W-4 form throughout the year gives you a less likely chance of a refund and a possibility of paying owed taxes. An option for the taxpayer is to have an extra $5-$10 withheld from each paycheck to allow tax differentiation regarding owing taxes or receiving a refund. As a tax preparer, H&R Block gives advice for your future tax guidance.

REQUIRED WITHDRAWALS

At 70½ years of age, remember to take the required minimum distribution from your IRA or retirement plan account. Whether you own, are still working, or inherit, you must withdraw an RMD by the Dec. 31 deadline. The penalty for not taking the withdrawal is 50 percent and is the most onerous penalty in the tax code. For example, if you are supposed to withdraw $2,000 and did not, then you will owe the IRS $1,000.