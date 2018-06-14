Amber Russell seeking full term as county commissioner from 6th District

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Amber Russell is announcing her intention to seek a full term on the County Commission representing Trousdale County’s 6th District.

Russell was appointed to the Commission in 2017 to fill a vacancy caused by the incumbent’s resignation. She currently serves as Trousdale County’s Veterans Service Officer and spent 10 years in the military as a combat medic. During her service, she spent time in both Kuwait and Iraq.

“I want to live in a place where a regular person can make a difference,” Russell said. “Being the Veterans Service Officer for the county has been a blessing and I hope to continue helping my community for years to come.”

Russell, who has lived in Trousdale County since 2003, is married to Thomas Russell, a former member of the Rescue Squad and former captain with the Volunteer Fire Department. They have two daughters, Kiersten and Lauren. She is the daughter-in-law of Mike and Susan Russell.

Election Day is Aug. 2.

