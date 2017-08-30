Betsy Walker leaving Southern Shears Salon

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville will soon be losing another hairstylist to Lebanon.

Betsy Walker is leaving Southern Shears Salon, with her last day being Saturday, Sept. 2.

Walker, who has been working in Hartsville for 15 years and has been styling hair for over 20 years, cited a desire to be closer to her mother and other family.

“My mother is 90 and I grew up in Lebanon, my family’s there,” Walker said. “I feel like I need to see her more, spend more time with her.

“It will make it a lot easier with me working (in Lebanon).”

Walker will be at Anita and Co., located on Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, beginning Sept. 6. That business is owned by Hartsville resident Anita Sullivan, according to Walker.

Betsy plans to stay involved in the Hartsville community, including the Quarterback Club, which she has been a part of for several years. Her son, former Yellow Jacket Easton Stacy, graduated earlier this year.

“I’m still going to live here and be involved,” Walker said. “I’m going to miss all the girls here and the customers who don’t come to Lebanon. I’m hoping most of them will!”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.