Boy Scouts Council to honor John Oliver

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Middle Tennessee Council of the Boy Scouts of America will recognize John Oliver at its 2018 Trousdale County Good Scout Award Dinner later this month.

The Council’s Walton Trail District will make the presentation on Thursday, April 19, at the Hartsville/Trousdale Community Center at 6 p.m.

County Mayor Carroll Carman will serve as the master of ceremonies.

“We will be honoring John Oliver for his many years of selfless dedication to the success and growth of Trousdale County. John has continued to exemplify the Scouting ways and has remained an upstanding citizen in the community putting service above self,” said Thomas Preston, District Executive with the Walton Trail District.

Each year, the Walton Trail District of the Middle Tennessee Council considers nominations for the Trousdale County Good Scout Award. The Good Scout Award recognizes individuals who exemplify the spirit of the Scout Oath and Law by helping others and by doing their best at all times. This prestigious award honors those whose personal and public contributions enhance our community and the world in which we live. This award is also the Middle Tennessee Council of the Boy Scouts of America’s highest honor for individual or corporate citizenship in local communities.

The Walton Trail District serves over 500 local scout participants in the counties of Trousdale, Wilson, Macon and Smith, teaching them citizenship, physical fitness and leadership development. Contributions from the Fundraiser will go directly to support the programs of the Walton Trail District, Boy Scouts of America.

Everyone is invited to attend. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP with Preston at 901-569-2082 or at tpreston@mtcbsa.org.