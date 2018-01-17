Business Spotlight: Walnut Hills Farm

By Amber Freeland, For The Vidette

We have been in a sort of revolution – a food revolution – for a few years now. Many of us are struggling with failing health. While it seems that we have spent so long bettering our lives with advancement, in this area we are realizing the key is returning to basics. One of the ways this is happening is through a shift towards natural, organic and local foods.

In 2003, Doug Bagwell and his wife, Sue, moved to the area to get back to his roots. While Doug wasn’t raised on a large-scale farm, his early years were immersed in the culture of farming. His parents’ gardens sustained the family while they were connected to a variety of farmers in their small Ohio town. His childhood included working for an Ohio River Bottom vegetable farmer, helping and working for friends and neighbors in the farming industry and involvement in 4-H.

The Bagwells both spent many years of their life working in corporate America. They left Ohio for Tennessee in 1992 and continued on that path a while longer. They settled into Walnut Hills Farm in 2003 and named the 50 acres for the large amount of walnut trees that run along the property. They did not want to be typical farmers but wanted their meat to be top quality and had some qualifications they wanted to exceed with their products.

Walnut Hills Farm is known for its organic and all-natural products, meaning they use no antibiotics, steroids or growth hormones, herbicides, pesticides or other harmful chemicals. Their products are farm-to-table; therefore they cut out the middleman. It is important to them, and one of Doug’s favorite parts of what they do, that you get to know the farmer behind the product you are purchasing.

They offer a variety of products including grass-fed and finished dry-aged beef, pastured pork, free-range chicken and also have wild-caught Alaskan seafood available. Our meals do not just have to be a chore but an experience. The care and quality the farmer gives to their craft should be something we can taste. When a farmer takes the time to see the intelligence an animal can hold or the unique personality they possess, you know that what you are serving to your family is of the highest quality.

Doug’s biggest hope for our community? That as we grow and see new members from all different backgrounds join the area, we can continue to respect and love the culture of farming and the small town feel that makes Middle Tennessee what it is. This means neighbors getting to know and helping one another, small and local business support and integrity in the basics of where you call home.

In support of our local businesses, check out walnuthillsfarm.com. You can find more of their story as well as their full list of products here. Also, make sure to sign up for their newsletter for updated information. If you are ready to order or get to know the Bagwells more, you can do that by email at info@walnuthillsfarm.com.