Chad Williams announces run for District 40 seat

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Chad Williams officially announces his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Tennessee’s 40th District House of Representatives.

Williams is a Smith County native who was raised just outside the Lancaster community and has resided in the 40th District a majority of his life. He is a proud business owner and civic contributor.

“Time and time again, I have been asked, ‘Why do you want to run?’ At this point, the district is very unhappy with the representation they have been receiving in Nashville. My roots are deep within the 40th District, and I find it disheartening to see and hear how unhappy the voters are with the results they are getting,” Williams said in a press release.

“After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to take this major step in my life.

Conservative values are the backbone of this district, and I will carry those same principles to Nashville. Additionally, some core foundations of our communities have been neglected, including infrastructure, public education and small businesses. I will take precedence to make those aspects top priority.”

Chad is the son of Keith and Julie Williams, also of the Lancaster community. Williams owns the Lebanon Antique Mall, where his parents manage the day-to-day operations. He currently attends Tennessee Tech University, where he studies political science with a concentration in legal studies. He plans to further his education in law school upon graduation in the spring of 2018.

Williams is an active member of the Southside Lions Club of Gordonsville – an affiliate of Lions Club International. He also holds membership in two Masonic Lodges in Smith County (New Middleton #249 and Carthage #14). Williams attends Lancaster United Methodist, where he is active in leadership and serves in the role of treasurer.

Williams will be touring the 40th District, which consists of Smith, Trousdale and portions of DeKalb and Sumner counties. He stated, “I am really excited to begin meeting with the people across the district. I am especially excited to speak with our civic and business leaders to discuss the issues facing our area.”

Information and updates about Williams’ campaign can be found at ChadWilliamsTN.com.

Currently, Tennessee’s 40th District seat is occupied by five-term incumbent Terri Lynn Weaver.