Chamber has big November planned for Hartsville

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

The ground was white with frost this morning but things are red hot at the Chamber with activities. Hang on, because here we go!

We will be celebrating the recognition of Hartsville as a city by the State of Tennessee in 1817 on Friday, Nov. 3. Please join us on the courthouse steps at 1 p.m. for the reading of the official proclamation celebrating our 200th birthday. Commemorative posters will be available for sale. Special thanks to Sen. Ferrell Haile for sponsoring this proclamation.

Dr. Alexander Badru will hold a ribbon cutting for his new St. Mary’s Medical Plaza/Zion Wellness and Medical Clinic, located at 213 Broadway (Dr. Reed’s old office), on Saturday, Nov. 5 at noon.

The Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce’s monthly meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at noon at the Community Center, 303 E. Main St. Please come and share your community announcements and listen to a great program by Jack McCall. Lunch will available for $10, featuring pork chops, hash brown casserole, green beans, rolls, dessert and drink catered by Piggly Wiggly.

Get up early and join us for Business Before Hours at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Tennessee Central Economic Alliance, 702 E. McMurry Blvd. Network with local businesses and learn about the important role Tennessee Central plays in the development of our community. Light refreshments will be available.

Time to start looking at that Christmas list!

Hartsville’s Open House Shopping Days will be held on Friday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The format will be the same as last year, and a $250 gift card will be awarded in a drawing from shoppers who have completed their punch cards.

Participating vendors offer door prizes, refreshments and special sales. Local direct sale merchants will be set up in the Community Center as well, offering a nice selection of gifts. Watch for the list of vendors on the Hartsville/Trousdale Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and in next week’s Vidette.

The second annual Community Thanksgiving Celebration and Meal will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 4-7 p.m. in the Eleanor Ford Theatre at Trousdale County High School, 262 W. McMurry Blvd. This is a free Thanksgiving meal for everyone who lives and works in Trousdale County.

This year’s event will feature live music in the auditorium, student artwork, meal service by our area youth, and a slideshow on two large screens featuring more than 300 photos of historic Hartsville.

Meals on Wheels drivers will be delivering to everyone on their normal routes. The Hartsville Fire Department’s volunteer firemen will be delivering to those who are unable to attend due to illness, lack of transportation, etc. Please contact the Chamber at 615-374-9243 with the name, phone number and address of anyone who should receive a meal; whether it is yourself, a friend or neighbor. Everyone on the list will be contacted before the Thanksgiving meal to verify their information and give them a delivery time.

One change from last year – there will be no “To Go” boxes. Our goal is to have everyone come together as a community to share a meal and meet their friends and neighbors, old and new. As stated above, meal delivery is available for those in need.

If you’d like to volunteer in person or through a cash donation, please call the Chamber at 615-374-9243, mail to Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce, 328 Broadway Rm 7, Hartsville, TN 37074, or drop off with Rita Crowder at the County Clerk’s office.