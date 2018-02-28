Chamber of Commerce focuses on businesses during March

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

The Mayor’s State of the County address looked at the record number of housing starts for Trousdale County in 2017 and the potential for another record-breaking year in 2018. Housing permits translate into new residents and the potential for unique business opportunities as well as the expansion of existing businesses.

Speaking of new businesses, Derek Vance of SaGrace Farms and Flower Express will be our speaker at the March Community Chamber Meeting on Tuesday, March 6, at noon at the Community Center. Lunch will be fried chicken, hash brown casserole, green beans, rolls, dessert and drink for $10 and catered by Piggly Wiggly.

The Chamber meeting is free and open to the public. Lunch is available but optional. This meeting is a great place to learn about upcoming events in Hartsville while networking with local businesses. Please plan to attend.

March is Business Month at the Chamber and we have several activities planned whether you’re dreaming of a starting a business, being better informed about rules and regulations in Tennessee or learning about an upgrade to our hospital facility.

Trousdale Medical Center will be hosting an Open House on Thursday, March 1, from 4-6 p.m. Stop by, take a tour and learn about its recent improvements. Refreshments will be provided as well. As small local hospitals continue to close in Tennessee, it is important for the community that ours is receiving updates and growing. Please stop by to see what Trousdale Medical Center has to offer. TMC is also our featured Business of the Month on Facebook, so check it out!

Are you dreaming of starting your own business but are overwhelmed with all the decisions? Thinking about purchasing an existing business and need advice? Looking to grow your business and need help with planning and promotion?

The Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) is a great free resource that can help you with any small business question you may have. Our TSBDC representative, Mike Menefee, will be offering a seminar on all that TSBDC has to offer.

The Small Business Seminar will be held on Tuesday, March 13, at 1 p.m. in the conference room at Tennessee Central Economic Authority, 702 E. McMurry Blvd. If this time is inconvenient, please call the Chamber at 615-374-9243 and we can help set up an appointment with Mike that fits your schedule.

If you have employees and you have workers’ compensation questions, understanding the rules and regulations can save you time and money, while helping you avoid litigation even if you rely on your insurance agent to file your claims.

Jeff Francis, assistant administrator of the Tennessee Workers’ Compensation Bureau, will be presenting a PowerPoint program entitled “Improving Your Company’s Workers’ Compensation Culture.” This 60-minute slideshow provides important information to assist employers in the steps that they should take both before and after an injury is reported. It details the importance of enlisting the injured worker into their own wellness by redefining “workers’ compensation” as “workers’ recovery.”

This is the second year the Chamber has hosted this presentation. It is timely, informative and to the point. Please take time to attend. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 14, at noon in the Community Center and lunch will be provided. Please RSVP to 615-374-9243. The lunch and meeting are free and open to the public.

Thank you to all renewing and new members of the Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce. Our January membership drive was a huge success! The Chamber continues to work hard on behalf of all business and appreciates your support. Watch for a list of Chamber members next week.