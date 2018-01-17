Chamber of Commerce helps promote Trousdale County

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

Hartsville and Trousdale County continue to grow at a record-setting pace along with many of the counties in Middle Tennessee. Your Chamber plays an active role in the community by acting as a liaison between citizens, state tourism, schools, local government and numerous groups and organizations. We work hard to promote opportunities not only for businesses but individuals as well.

If you’re not a member or aware of what the Chamber does in our community, here’s a short list of events and programs.

Did You Know?

Your Chamber of Commerce holds a monthly meeting that is open to the public. It meets the first Tuesday of every month at the new Community Center. The meeting features community announcements, networking, a guest speaker, drawing for a door prize and a wonderful lunch.

The Chamber sponsors the annual Christmas Parade. The parade is held each year on the second Saturday in December.

The Chamber organizes and sponsors the annual Three Days of Christmas and Dickens on the Square celebration held in December.

The Chamber hosts FREE education classes on worker’s compensation, workplace safety and drug-free workplace programs.

The Chamber of Commerce director is available to speak to your group or organization on current events and activities at the Chamber.

The Chamber of Commerce holds an annual meeting, Awards Ceremony, and auction on the first Tuesday in August.

Your Chamber of Commerce board members represent nine local businesses, while some serve in county government, health care and private industry.

The Chamber of Commerce sponsors the Leadership Trousdale program for individuals who live and work in Trousdale County. The program provides an in-depth look at all aspects of industry, history, government and life in Trousdale County.

Your Chamber of Commerce is represented on the Trousdale County Fair Board and provides the information booth for the Trousdale County Fair.

The Chamber of Commerce sponsors the Community Thanksgiving Celebration and Meal, which offers a free Thanksgiving meal and chance to meet your neighbors every November.

Your Chamber director is a member of the Economic Development Board.

The Chamber supports education through the recruitment of mentors for the TNPromise and TNAchieves programs.

Your Chamber of Commerce sponsors a Career Day for TCHS sophomores and juniors to explore their career and education options with more than 30 companies and organizations.

The Chamber maintains an extensive email list to promote upcoming events. We also have an active Facebook page for community updates and events.

Your Chamber of Commerce sponsors the annual Open House Shopping Days on the second weekend in November featuring local businesses. The winner receives a $250 gift card that can only be redeemed at participating businesses.

Your Chamber director provides a monthly update on community events for the Trousdale County Senior Center.

The Chamber of Commerce hosts a web site promoting Hartsville and Trousdale County featuring our history, local businesses, city and county government, a calendar of events and tourism information. Your membership in the Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce entitles you to a free ad on the Chamber’s website: hartsvilletrousdale.com.

If you’d like to learn more about becoming a Chamber member, please contact me at 615-374-9243 or email hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com. We’d love to have you!