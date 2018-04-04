Chamber of Commerce, H&R Block team for Business After Hours

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

Hartsville’s H&R Block office, located at 206 McMurry Blvd., is rolling out the red carpet — literally — for Business After Hours on Tuesday, April 10 from 5-7 p.m.

Tax specialist Caroline Moss and Jan Braun will be hosting the event.

Business After Hours is sponsored by the Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce as a networking opportunity for local businesses and residents. The event is designed as a come-and-go to meet H&R Block employees and learn more about the business and how it can benefit the business community.

“We are featuring live music by Tobi Lee with the band Mustang Sally, hors d’oeuves, door prizes and specials,” said Moss. “This is a wonderful opportunity to learn more about H&R Block’s services and how they can benefit you, including the Second Look® program which reviews your tax returns from 2014-2017 to see if you are eligible for an additional refund.”

The IRS recently announced it has $1.1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from 2014.

Moss and Braun are excited to be involved and active in the Hartsville business community and encourage people to attend Business After Hours.