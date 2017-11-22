Chamber of Commerce ready for big holiday season

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

In case you missed out, our second annual Community Thanksgiving Celebration and Meal was a great success, thanks to the entire community. Volunteers from local businesses, organizations and churches helped decorate, prepare and serve food — and our community came out to enjoy a wonderful meal and music while sharing conversation and fellowship with their neighbors.

The official arrival of the Christmas tree will take place on Thursday, Nov. 30. The tree will be picked up at the First Baptist Church by Paul and Natalie Knudsen and their team of Percherons before heading over to Trousdale County Elementary School at 9 a.m., where students will have the opportunity to meet Dick and Dan. The tree will then travel through town to the courthouse, arriving between 10-10:30 a.m., where it will be accepted by Mayor Carman as the county’s official Christmas tree.

After delivering the Christmas tree, we move right on to the Three Days of Christmas in Hartsville. The traditional favorites are part of the celebration this year! The Candlelight Tour of Homes kicks off the celebration on Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. in the new Community Center. Light refreshments will be served from 5-5:30 p.m. and the tour will begin promptly at 5:30. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door and are available at the Citizens Bank, Wilson Bank & Trust and the UT Extension Office.

A Chili Supper, Youth Concert and special reading by Jack McCall to benefit the Backpack Program will be held on Friday, Dec. 8, with events beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 or $20 per family.

The official lighting of the Christmas tree will take place at approximately 8 p.m. following the concert on Dec. 8. Elementary school students will also be displaying their original art ornaments on the evergreen roping around the courthouse. Thanks to CoreCivic for providing the materials!

Don’t miss Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 a.m. in the downstairs courtroom of the courthouse. Enjoy a free breakfast for youth, meet Mr. and Mrs. Santa and have your photo taken!

The annual Christmas Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “Christmas Past, Present and Future.”

Immediately following the parade, Dickens on the Square kicks off. Join us for an afternoon of events including costumed characters, free cookie decorating for kids, Victorian-era games, free face painting, a traveling magician, Christmas carols, great food, craft demonstrations and gift vendors at the Community Center.

Jack McCall’s presentation of “A Christmas Carol” wraps up the festivities at 2 p.m. This is a “must see” performance!

Need a little more time to shop? Visit the Hartsville Christmas Shopping Boutique on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Trousdale County High School from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission!