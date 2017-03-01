Chamber helps local businesses build ties

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

Your Chamber continues to move forward in support of our business community with the inaugural Business Before Hours event, held on Feb. 24 at Wilson Bank & Trust. These meetings are designed to create networking opportunities for business owners and employees in the area while showcasing the hosting business.

The Business Before/After Hours events will continue on a quarterly basis. A big thank-you to Wilson Bank & Trust for kicking off this valuable addition to the local business community. Our next meeting will be held at the newly remodeled Citizens Bank. If you are interested in hosting this event for the third or fourth quarter of 2017, please contact the Chamber.

The March Chamber of Commerce meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 7, at noon at the Community Center. Our speakers will be Sheriff Ray Russell and Chief Deputy Waylon Cothron, who will update us on the local law enforcement scene and the changes they are seeing in our county.

I recently overheard a person in a store in Lebanon describing Hartsville as lawless and not a safe place to travel through after dark. I beg to differ with them. Please attend this meeting and learn what is happening in Hartsville – not just rumors. The meeting is free and open to the public. Lunch will be available for $10, and will consist of pork chops, hash brown casserole, green beans, roll and dessert.

I was fortunate enough to be invited as a member of the Steering Committee for the Downtown Hartsville Transportation Study. This is tied to the Highway 141 TDOT project and has the potential to not only make improvements in downtown traffic, but truly transform our downtown into a welcoming, pedestrian-friendly area for our local citizens as well as shoppers and tourists visiting our community. This project has a very aggressive timeline.

In case you haven’t heard, 2017 is the bicentennial for Hartsville. Yes, we’re 200 years old this year! While the actual date of Hartsville’s establishment is Nov. 3, we’re planning a celebration on July 4. The Bicentennial Celebration will be held in conjunction with the Fourth of July Parade, Music in the Park and the fireworks display. It’s going to be one great big day of fun in Hartsville! P.S.: Men, start growing that facial hair – there will be a beard and mustache contest!

If you’re interested in being part of the planning process for this celebration, we’re looking for volunteers. The first meeting of the Bicentennial Planning Committee will be held in mid-March. Please email me at hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com for further information and to be part of the committee.

Our third annual High School Career Day will be held on Wednesday, April 5, in the Eleanor Ford Theater at TCHS. This important event provides high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to visit with representatives of numerous industries and occupations and learn more about each career field. The students are able to ask questions about educational requirements, internship opportunities, salaries and advancement expectations. This information can then help with their postsecondary education plans.

If you or your business would like to be part of Career Day, please contact the Chamber by email or call 615-374-9243.