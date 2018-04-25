Chamber of Commerce to hold May meeting at Do Re Mi

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

Please join us at the Do Re Mi River Retreat, home to the Gospel Music Academy, for our May Community Chamber meeting on Tuesday, May 1 at noon. The facility is located at 275 Cedar Bluff Road.

The meeting will feature an update on recent additions, rental options, the upcoming Singing School and a tour of the facility. Lunch will be prepared by their wonderful cook, Michelle Shoulders, and is available for $10. It is always a treat!

The Community Chamber meeting is free and open to the public. Lunch is available but optional. This meeting is a great place to learn about upcoming events in Hartsville while networking with local businesses. Please plan to attend and experience this wonderful place for yourself. It is one of the best-kept secrets in Trousdale County.

Do Re Mi is also graciously supporting our veterans with a scholarship to classes during the Gospel Music Academy’s Singing School. Please share this information with any veterans or their families you might know, as music can be a powerful healing tool.

Photography enthusiasts: grab your cameras or cell phones! The Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a photo contest in conjunction with the Trousdale County Fair. We will be selecting 12 photos of sights, scenes and happenings in Trousdale County for use in our inaugural 2018 Trousdale County Community Calendar. Watch for details and guidelines next month.

The Chamber will be hosting a “Meet the Candidate Forum” on Thursday, June 28, at 6 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. All elected officials and county commissioners will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and offer their views on what they hope to accomplish in office. This meeting is free and open to the public.

Before you know it the Fourth of July will be here! Please make plans to attend the annual Fourth of July Parade and Music in the Park. Plans are under way for another great afternoon in the park featuring music, a dunking booth, watermelon-eating contest, grilled bologna sandwiches and much more!

There’s still time to sign up for the Rotary Golf Tournament on Saturday, May 12, at Long Hollow Golf Course in Gallatin. Proceeds from the golf tournament are used to support Rotary’s projects in the community.

Don’t play? You can still be part of the tournament by purchasing an ad to be displayed on the golf course. For more information contact Greg Barton at 615-633-8491, or any member of the Hartsville Rotary Club.